MILTON, VT – The atmosphere is electric at the Milton Yellowjackets’ training ground as they gear up for the upcoming season. Head Coach Mike Williams expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The fans are boisterous and enthusiastic, and if we provide a positive product, they’re going to come out in droves and it’s a sight to behold here when everyone is excited.”

After a challenging season that saw the Yellowjackets finish towards the bottom of the D-III standings, the team is determined to rebound this year. Senior Halfback and Linebacker, Omar Moran, voiced his confidence, saying, “These years, I feel like we’ve been getting more solid every year, especially this year, I think we’re gonna be pretty good.”

The previous year was marred by a downward spiral, as the team lost their final six games after securing victories in the first two. However, the team has shown growth since then, retaining much of its roster and losing only two seniors. Center Kenyon Burke shared his optimism, stating, “Happy with the number of kids we have playing this year, the work we’ve been putting in is great, looking forward to the season.” Moran echoed this sentiment, noting, “We have a lot more choice, we barely had anyone, we get more numbers every year so it’s really great.”

This season brings its own set of unique challenges as Milton transitions to a D-II schedule. Nonetheless, players are cautioning rival teams not to underestimate them. Moran asserted, “We’re always getting slept on but this year, I don’t think they should do it.”

While the Yellowjackets faced strong competitors like Rice and Mount Abraham in the past, Moran’s eyes are set on their upcoming matchups. “I feel like if we run it back, not saying anything but we’re looking a lot more confident this year.”

For players like Burke, representing Milton on the field is a point of pride. “So, I’ve always played Milton sports throughout little league baseball, little and junior football and it’s always been important for me, and Milton is a great town.”

Coach Williams, who began his coaching career as an assistant in 1998, is excited to take the reins as the team’s head coach. Reflecting on his connection to the community, he stated, “I’ve lived in this community for almost 20 years, so the community means a lot to me. So, coaching the high school team is a thrill.”

With their sights set on their opening game against Missisquoi on August 31, the Yellowjackets are ready to showcase their hard work, determination, and optimism for the upcoming season.