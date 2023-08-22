Poultney, VT – The 2022 Poultney Blue Devil Football team went winless. This year’s seniors look to turn things around this year, and maybe even catch a few teams off guard.
Hear from the team, as they go for week 1, and beyond, in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
