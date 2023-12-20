Cairns Arena in South Burlington hosted two high school hockey games on Wednesday night. In the first, Saranac fought Rice Memorial to a 2-2 tie. In the second, South Burlington piled five unanswered goals on Milton to win 5-1.
Highlights above.
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
Cairns Arena in South Burlington hosted two high school hockey games on Wednesday night. In the first, Saranac fought Rice Memorial to a 2-2 tie. In the second, South Burlington piled five unanswered goals on Milton to win 5-1.
Highlights above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now