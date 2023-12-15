The Wolves basketball team showed its size and elite shooting ability putting up 61 points on the Burr & Burton Bulldogs to win 61-40.
December 18 2023 08:00 pm
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
The Wolves basketball team showed its size and elite shooting ability putting up 61 points on the Burr & Burton Bulldogs to win 61-40.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now