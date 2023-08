When you come to a baseball gam, you never know what you’re going to see. If you attended the Vermont Lake Monsters vs. Worcester Bravehearts game on Friday night, you experienced a rain delay, a fog delay, and then a delay because the lights went out in the ninth inning. Vermont won the game 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning on a bases loaded walk in what may go down as one of the wackiest games in FCBL history.