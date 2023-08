In a tough night in Vermont collegiate baseball, both the Lake Monsters and Mountaineers lose.

The Lake Monsters are in the final week of the FCBL regular season and in a battle for first place in the league, but the 8-4 loss to the Nashua Silver Knights didn’t help. The Mountaineers needed a win on the road against Danbury to force a winner-take-all game three, but Vermont was blown out 15-1 and is eliminated from the NECBL playoffs.