Burlington, VT – The Vermont Lake Monsters have announced that Head Coach Pete Wilk was recently diagnosed with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer and is undergoing treatment in the Virginia/North Carolina area.

Wilk has had a long coaching career, mentoring thousands of players at Georgetown University, Harvard University, and Boston University before joining the Vermont Lake Monsters.

The team said Wilk’s treatment plan is unclear. A Go Fund Me page, which has already raised almost $60,000, has been set up for Wilk and his family.