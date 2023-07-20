On what was supposed to be Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) night at Thunder Road in Barre, VT, the community came together to celebrate first responders and state and local highway workers who’ve been busy over recent weeks dealing with the Vermont flooding.

Two first responders spoke on having a well-deserved night off at the racetrack.

“We’ve been working really hard for the last week and a half, it’s nice to have a break,” said Chief Paul Cerutti of the Woodbury Fire Department. “My phone’s rung three times since I got here, [but] it’s too loud I can’t hear it. That’s the excuse.”

“It’s kind of relaxing and what not after what we’ve been doing with trying to clean up the streets and everything,” said Joshua David Newton, a volunteer with the Berlin Fire Department. “So we really appreciate it.”

In the 50-lap Late Model race, Cooper Bouchard took home his first win of the season and second top ten finish. Bouchard was in the lead wire to wire and was thrilled to get the win. “[The car] was driving itself that whole time. We put a lot of work into it over the last couple weeks. We got two weeks off because of the weather we had to deal with, but it gave us a little more time to start looking at some different things. Like I said it was on the rails, I didn’t even have to hardly drive it,” said Bouchard, who lives in Hinesburg. “I’ve got one a year. Four different cars, I’ve got one more win, nine wins in eight years. Hope to keep it up next year.”

Racing at “the Nations Site of Excitement” will continue next week with the 44th running of the Vermont Governors Cup.