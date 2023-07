St. Johnsbury took on Lamoille County in the 10-12 year-old little league semifinal game at Shifilliti Park in Burlington. It was a back and forth affair, but in the bottom of the fifth inning in a tie game Maddox Stacy hit a two-run homer, his second of the game to put St. J into the lead 6-4.

That was enough for the win. St. Johnsbury will face Champlain Valley on Saturday.