The Middlebury Panthers hosted Plattsburgh on Wednesday for their home opener and they put women’s college soccer one notice. Middlebury beat the Cardinals 9-0 to start the season out strong.
Highlights above.
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
The Middlebury Panthers hosted Plattsburgh on Wednesday for their home opener and they put women’s college soccer one notice. Middlebury beat the Cardinals 9-0 to start the season out strong.
Highlights above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now