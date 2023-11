The 2023 Stifel Killington Cup wrapped up on Sunday with Mikaela Shiffrin’s ninetieth career World Cup win.

The 28-year-old led after the first round of skiers and, despite an incredible final run from Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, she showed off her dominance to win by 0.33 seconds. It’s her sixth slalom victory at Killington.

She spoke to the media after her win. Hear her comments above.