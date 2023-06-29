MONTPELIER – The Vermont Mountaineers tied an all-time wins record last year. This summer, the team is trying to prove that was no fluke.

“Similar to last year, I just think everybody’s just staying loose,” said Jack Metzger. “I think a lot of guys on our team are having a good time here and I think that’s certainly translating to the success on the field.”

People who watched Vermont play last year didn’t just see the team win, they witnessed a lot of fun on the diamond. Apparently, that hasn’t changed.

“I think the camaraderie has been awesome from the start,” said speedster Evan Fox. “We really have a great group of guys that have been out here and competing. The level of play is awesome here too.”

It’s easy to get excited about explosive offense, don’t worry the Mountaineers have that covered, but the best moments, so far, have come from sensational defense.

A runner thrown out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple, a leaping grab by shortstop Brandon Butterworth, and an incredible snag by second year Mountaineers pitcher Metzger turns into a double play. Those are just some of the defensive highlight reel plays this summer.

“[Head Coach] Mitch [Holmes] has recruited a lot of good defensive players and I think everyone’s just making plays,” said Metzger.”

“It’s a big part of how we build the team because obviously we play in a big ballpark so we want to make sure we’re getting good defenders,” said Holmes, in his second season as the skipper.

Offensively, several newcomers are standing out, including Butterworth.. He’s hitting over .300 to sit top 15 in the league.

“It feels awesome, especially not when you get a big hit, but when you hit the ball hard and you see all the fans get loud, that’s pretty cool,” said Butterworth.

Despite the record setting wins – one thing was missing from last season, a championship. The Mountaineers had their hopes crushed by the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks. That was head coach Holmes’ first year in the role; this year he’s better prepared for that moment.

“I’ve been making sure that we’re getting pitchers and players ready to go, especially for the last month of the season, which is where we ran out of gas last summer,” he said.

“I’ve been told a lot last year, that was kind of their downfall,” said Butterworth. “We had a lot of position guys pitching, so let’s hope that doesn’t happen. Hope a lot of these arms stay in the championship and let’s hope we can get there cause if we do, I’m really confident we can win it.”

Which team can stop them? There’s already a consensus toughest opponent, and the Mountaineers are working to adjust.

“Newport’s really good, Newport’s got a really complete team,” said Holmes. “They came in and beat the heck out of us. They can pitch it, they can hit it, they’re gonna be a really good team this summer. Their general manager and coaching staff just do a great job at putting together a great roster every year and this year seems like one of their best.”

“Even then, I think it’s not something that’s way too hard for us,” said Butterworth. “I think together we’re a better ball club and I hope we see them in the championship.”

These Mountaineers hoping to create something special this year in Montpelier.