MONTPELIER – Despite a disappointing playoff loss to Danbury, the Vermont Mountaineers consider their 2023 season successful after winning the North Division and finishing second in the NECBL.

The Mountaineers started off the year strong with three straight wins and shortly after a seven-game win streak, their longest of a season riddled with rainouts.

Head Coach Mitch Holmes blames his teams playoff collapse on the loss of talented players that were present earlier in the summer as he reflected on the 2023 summer season.

“Danbury played really well, I do not want to take any credit away from them. They beat us fair and square. I think even if we had our full team, the way they were playing that weekend I think they would’ve had our number,” said the head coach, in his second year in the role. “I think every player felt that the biggest reason they were upset the season was ending was because they weren’t going to be with each other anymore. I think the camaraderie that we had and…the chemistry that we had was pretty good [and] allowed us to finish second place in the league and win North Division for the second year in a row.”

Now the offseason begins for Vermont allowing Holmes to begin recruiting a team for 2024 that is more permanent so a deeper playoff run is possible. The Mountaineers are looking for their first championship since 2015.