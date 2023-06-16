BURLINGTON – A new star has emerged on the pitch for the Vermont Green FC, but Nacho Lerech is no stranger to Virtue Field.

“Here at Virtue [Field], in Burlington, Vermont in general, it’s to be at home. I feel at home, at peace with myself,” said Lerech.

The Argentinian found his home away from home in 2021 as a member of the University of Vermont Catamounts. In only one season, Lerech won fans hearts by scoring six goals and six assists, helping to lead UVM to its first conference championship in six years.

“It was one of the biggest memories I have in my life because I also had the opportunity to bring my brother that day from Argentina,” said Lerech. “If I could go back one day, probably that would be the day I’d go back [too].”

Now with the Green, the relentless attacker has begun to thrive once again in Vermont.

“Nacho’s definitely a much better teammate than an opponent,” said Rob Dow, head coach for UVM men’s soccer. “This guy is team first mentality. He will go out there and assert himself as certainly the alpha player to make sure that the opponent knows that it’s going to be a hard day.”

That mentality can sometimes get him in trouble. During a recent game against Seacoast United, Lerech committed an off-ball foul against former UVM teammate Max Murray, and ended up on the bench for the remainder of the match.

“He’s Argentinian, they play with such passion, it’s sort of in their DNA,” said Vermont Green FC head coach Adam Pfeifer. “So he brings that sort of excitement and passion to training every day. Very valuable things for the young players in the group.”

He’s had to win his coach’s trust back, and did so on the field. In the last two games Lerech has scored three goals.

“I’m a very competitive person so I like to win a lot,” said Lerech, who has scored five goals so far, including friendly matches. “I try to achieve everything that I can. And then on the field, I’m a hungry, hungry forward. That’s it, only that.”

For Lerech, this joy of scoring comes from Vermont’s loyal fanbase.

“Nacho, to his credit, really thrives on that community environment, but he goes out and seeks it,” said Dow. “He goes out and creates those relationships and I think what Vermont is about, what Chittenden county embodies, Nacho is a perfect fit.”

“There’s no other team that has the support that we have,” said Lerech. “We have to give them what they deserve, that’s of course playing good and a good result and winning… But at the same time we feel happy that we come every night here…and it’s full packed, sold out…and it’s beautiful to play in those kinds of environments.”

With high expectations after last season’s success, Lerech says he hopes the Green can go as far as possible.

Positioned right at the top of the standings, the Green are proving that it will be possible to go far thanks to leaders like Lerech.

“This place brings me a lot of memories, happy all of them,” he said. “I’m happy to be here, to be back.”

The Vermont Green FC face the Western Mass Pioneers on June 17 at Virtue Field.