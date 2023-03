In a full day at Barre Auditorium, three girls basketball championships were crowned.

Division II- North Country beats Spaulding 47-42, Falcons claim second title in the last three years.

Division III- Windsor beats Thetford 44-40, Yellowjackets become back to back champions.

Division IV- West Rutland beats Blue Mountain 50-44, the Golden Horde stay on top with their second straight championship.