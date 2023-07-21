BURLINGTON – Even before his brain cancer diagnosis, Wilk spoke deliberately. But now, the significance of each word seems to have grown.

“You got the big ‘C’ man,” said Wilk. “And, um, time is no longer unlimited.”

After a winning season in 2022 that saw Vermont make it to the championship series, Wilk and his family settled in for a long offseason at their home in Annandale, VA. But an eye doctor appointment in mid-December changed everything.

“I’m fighting a tumor or a couple,” said Wilk, in his third season managing the Lake Monsters. “When I walk into the Duke Cancer Center that’s when I get like, ’oh jeez, I’m sick.’”

Wilk has glioblastoma. It might be a death sentence in most cases. But for the 58-year-old, that’s not an option. “I don’t think about cancer,” he said. “And that might sound like, I don’t know what that sounds like ’cause I’m not running away from reality.”

If he is running away, reality is running right alongside him. Wilk’s doctor told him that he would beat cancer. As glioblastoma is a notably difficult cancer to beat, the question arises, what makes him so confident?

“When you have a doctor saying you can beat this, ‘people like you beat this,’” he remembered. “I’ll never forget that sentence.”

Getting back to Centennial Field for summer baseball was a priority for Wilk. He accomplished that goal at the end of June, but it wasn’t possible without his wife Erin.

Pete Wilk discusses the support his wife, Erin, has given him during his battle and the love he has for his daughters: Reese 12-years-old, Casey 8-years-old

“It changed everything,” said Erin Wilk, about returning to Burlington. “It changed [his] demeanor. It’s great to be here. It’s such a family up here and support.”

Wilk has spent his career giving everything he has to the baseball community, so when his family called on that community to return the favor, there was no hesitation.

A go-fund-me has raised nearly $100,000, the Lake Monsters have been selling “Dig in for Pete” wristbands, with all the profits going to the Wilk family, to join the cause. Finally, “Pete Wilk Night” on July 8 raised $20,000.

“I’ll never forget it,” Pete Wilk said about that night. “To see the, to feel the, there’s no other word to say it, the love from the community was unbelievable.”

Dealing with such a tough situation, I asked Wilk if he was scared. “That’s a great question. I wouldn’t use that word,” he said. “I’ve never really sat down and analyzed whether I’ve been scared or not. I probably should be, I probably should be. But that’s a tough way to go through life, being scared… This thing is a rollercoaster without question so you ride it out when you can and try to win days… If I can win a day, I win the day and I’m happy with it. I’ve been winning a lot more days than I’ve been losing.”

For Wilk, losing isn’t in his plans, but he has thought about how he’d like to be remembered.

“[For] how much I loved it here,” said Wilk. “How important it was to me and my family to be a part of this community each summer. That’s about as much thought as I want to put into that angle because I don’t buy into that angle. I’m going to beat this thing.”

Vermont Lake Monsters Owner and President Chris English has offered Wilk a 10-year contract with the team. Wilk says he hasn’t seen it in writing yet, but he would “sign that sucker tomorrow.”

Pete Wilk wants to be here, and he is battling every day to make it possible.

—

Below is the full interview with Lake Monsters manager Pete Wilk.