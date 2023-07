The Lake Monsters honored manager Pete Wilk prior to their game with the Westfield Starfires. The players were also each wearing “Wilk” jerseys with his number “45” stitched onto the back. Coming into Saturday night’s game against the Westfield Vermont had lost five games in a row. But the bats caught fire late to propel the team to a 6-3 victory as they stay in a close battle for the top spot in the Futures League