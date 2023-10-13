Evan Fleury wins our play of the week after a play that saw him rumble and tumble into the endzone knocking down two defenders during the run.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Taylor Viles
Posted:
Updated:
Evan Fleury wins our play of the week after a play that saw him rumble and tumble into the endzone knocking down two defenders during the run.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now