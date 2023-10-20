The play of the week winner features a great goal from Saranac’s Brenna Ducatte. She took the free kick and labeled it top shelf.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Taylor Viles, Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Viles, Ken Drake
Posted:
Updated:
The play of the week winner features a great goal from Saranac’s Brenna Ducatte. She took the free kick and labeled it top shelf.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now