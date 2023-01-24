PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Salmon River Shamrocks and the Beekmantown Eagles both came into Monday night’s meeting, unbeaten on the year. They had a record of a combined (20-0-1).

Salmon River was ranked number 1 in division II, in New York State. Beekmantown right behind them at number 2.

The game would play out exactly as some fans would expect, with it going into overtime.

Salomon River would score three of the first four goals in the game, all in the first period. Two of them coming shorthanded, and on the same power play.

They exchanged second period goals, keeping the Shamrocks up 4-2 going into the final frame.

In the third, the Eagles would get exactly what they needed, scoring twice. Included in those goals would be Zach LaPier’s third goal of the game. That sent the game into an extra 5 minutes of play.

In O-T, Salmon River bailed their goalie out when a pair of defensemen jumped in front of an open net, keeping the game tied. Moments later, Beekmantown would be called for a penalty. One that was either questionable, or wasn’t called consistently throughout the game. The Eagles called for a slash, which gave the Shamrocks a chance to win it.

And the would with a snipe from Kade Cook. The senior would tally his second goal of the game, this one the game winner, 5-4.

Full highlights are in the video above.