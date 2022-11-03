On a beautiful day around the Green Mountain State, semifinal action kicked off in preparation of Sunday’s championship games. Here are the highlights from the Colchester boys soccer team beating CVU 2-0, Winooski boys soccer beating Arlington Memorial 2-1, Colchester girls soccer beating Mt. Mansfield 1-0 on a late game-winning-goal, and Essex boys volleyball defeating CVU. Each of these teams have now have the chance to play in their divisions’ championship game.
