COLCHESTER – The puck dropped for the eleventh annual Lake Champlain Pond Hockey Classic on Friday morning in Malletts Bay.

The one thing required for successful pond hockey is the cold, but during opening day of the tournament that key factor was missing.

“It’s like the ragout special out here, it’s pretty soupy,” said Owen Reinders, a player on team Intoxin-skated.

Despite the “soup,” 150 teams comprised of 1,200 hockey players took the ice for the first of three days of competition.

“I mean it’s pond hockey, it’s a blast,” said Marshall McLean, another eager player. “It’s not about the conditions, we’re out here to have a good time…drink some beers, listen to some music.”

But those conditions can’t just be ignored. “Each year we’re reminded why hockey’s played indoors,” said event founder, Scott Crowder.

Just standing still on the ice, the skates still dig into the soft ice making it impossible to kick off and glide when the players are trying to gain speed.

This ice surface could benefit the battle for the puck though. “[It’s] pretty much an equalizer,” said Reinders, who’s been attending the pond hockey classic since its founding. “It makes everyone the same skill level depending on what they’ve played, but you can’t really do much out here.”

The conditions don’t just stop with the slush, there’s also about an inch to two inches of standing water above the ice surface.

“I might as well have brought my bathing suit,” said McLean.

No bathing suits were seen, but plenty of passionate players who needed some kind of skateable surface.

“They do a great job taking care of the ice. They flood the rinks, you see them out there brushing,” said McLean. “They do a great job. Overall this tournament is run really well.”

The ice crew will be hard at work tonight to smooth out the bumps in anticipation of the temperature dropping below freezing during the morning hours on Saturday, which could make for some better game play. But for hockey players, it seems any competition is good competition.

“We had our tournament in New Hampshire last weekend and we had hockey players show up in minus 40 degree wind chills and now we’re having hockey players showing up with 45 degree temperatures,” said Crowder. “At the end of the day they’re not working. They’re out here with their buddies playing a sport they love. So that’s what it’s all about.”

Each team played two games on Friday, are guaranteed two more Saturday, before the playoff seeding is set. The championships will be held early afternoon on Sunday.