On Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse, four teams battled on the ice to claim two trophies hockey championship trophies; one for the girls and one for the boys.

The undefeated Spaulding Crimson Tide scored four goals in the 2nd period to beat the Burlington/Colchester Sea Lakers 4-1.

In the boys championship game, a third period goal by Essex was all that was needed to lift the two seeded Hornets over the top seed Rice Memorial 2-0. It was the second straight year Essex has beaten Rice in the championship game.