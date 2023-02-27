Both girls semifinal basketball games were hosted at UVM’s Patrick Gym on Monday night. In the first game, St. Johnsbury and Rutland played a back and forth contest which brough them to overtime. That was where the play of Hayden Wilkins too center stage. She knocked down a late three-pointer to claim the victory and send the Hilltoppers to the championship game.

The second game featured Champlain Valley Union and Essex. The Redhawks dominated for much of the game and beat the Hornets 43-29.

The championship matchup of St. Johnsbury vs. CVU is the same one we say from 2017-2019, the Hilltoppers won two of those championships while the Redhawks won one.