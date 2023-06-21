Vermont Green FC Assistant Coach Reuben Ayarna speaks about Vermont Green FC’s season in progress. Ayarna discusses Vermont’s nailbiter to Western Massachusetts, the division leader, last Saturday and what the team learned from the loss. The assistant coach speaks about Nacho Lerech’s hot play this season as he leads Vermont Green FC with five goals this season. He then talks about how critical these new few games are for the Green as the top three teams in the Northeast division are separated by just a game.

Vermont Green FC will play at home Wednesday night against the Boston Bolts at 6pm.