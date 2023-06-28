Vermont Green FC Player Giorgio Probo joins Fox 44’s Sam Israel in the studio for this week’s edition of State of The Green. With the club’s recent 2-1 win against Seacoast United on Tuesday, the club now sits atop the the Northeast Division Standings in the USL League 2.

“It’s definitely a very good sensation like we just have to win and we’re very happy to have done that yesterday. We’re looking forward to the next game,” Probo says.

The club started off the month of June by losing to Seacoast United. Probo says ending June by defeating that same team was special.

“We had a control of the ball and we dominated,” Probo says. We went up 2-0 in the first half. We did pretty well.”

The team finished June with a 7-2 record. With five games slated to play in July, Probo hopes to carry the momentum from last month.

“I think we have to keep going, we got a lot of new guys,” Probo says. We need to keep winning.”

Vermont Green FC will be back in action against Blackrock FC on Sunday, July 2. The game will start at 1pm from Virtue Field.