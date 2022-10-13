BURLINGTON – A new player sits atop the Vermont Women’s hockey all time points list as Theresa Schafzahl scored her 106th point with a goal against Holy Cross on October 9.

“We jokingly said when we gave her the puck, since every point you get now you’re going to break the record do we have to give you a puck for each time?” said head coach Jim Plumer.

Set a program record and got a win … all on a Sunday!#UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/e1ZOHVKrXP — UVM Women's Hockey (@UVMwhockey) October 9, 2022

The goal, which was a first during a 3-0 shutout, has now helped her to become UVM hockey royalty. This season, Schafzahl has five goals and two assists in only four regular season games. “I think it’s really exciting because I knew the person who had it before. Amanda Pelkey’s a great player. She’s done great things for this program and also she played in the Olympics for the national team,” said Schafzahl. “So to take a record over a person like that really means a lot.”

The former record holder, Pelkey, was one of the first to congratulate the new record holder with a tweet, saying that she would have loved to play with Schafzahl during her UVM career and that records are meant to be broken.

I would have LOVED to play with this player @TSchafzahl in my college career so maybe next year @Riveters ? ☺️ let’s get on it. Records are meant to be broken, congrats on 106. https://t.co/7YkZEPdkly — Amanda Pelkey (@Pelkey21) October 10, 2022

Head coach Plumer says Schafzahl is not only a great hockey player, but also the ideal Catamount. “She’s a great example of what we’ve tried to do in this program which is to really focus on good people who have skill, but also who have a growth mindset and I mean she has an A+ growth mindset,” he said.

That growth mindset was noticed by coach Plumer when he began recruiting her. He noticed both her skill and character. “She was even gracious enough to visit my dad who was in a rehab facility at that time and it meant a lot to him,” he said.

For Schafzahl, the recipe for her success is simple. “It’s just like, nothing has changed since I’ve come here. I’ve always tried to keep improving and not be satisfied with where I am,” she said.

With every passing year of experience, performing great has become more doable for her too. “When I think back to how fast the game felt when I first came here. It’s definitely not easy now, it’s never gonna be easy, but it is. It feels like I have way more time and space out here.”

The captain scored 17 points in her first season before collecting 29 as a sophomore. He junior season was shortened due to COVID-19 but she still managed eight points in 11 games. Then last season, Schafzahl exploded for 46 points, including 25 goals.

Already averaging 1.75 points per game this season, she is on pace for just shy of 60 points which would be another career high. Her incredible rise through the record books has her Head Coach giving some lofty comparisons. “[She’s] one of the best hockey players who’ve ever played at UVM male or female,” said Plumer. “Relatively speaking, her impact on the game I think is every bit as important and dynamic and major as some of the best men’s players who have played here.”

Plumer also pleaded with fans to not pass up an opportunity to come watch the young star play during her last season as a Catamount.

The team welcomes UConn to Gutterson for a pair of Hockey East games this weekend.