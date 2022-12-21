BARRE – The 2023 Thunder Road racing schedule just got a lot more exciting. The Speedbowl announced on Wednesday that the superstar racing experience (SRX) is coming to Barre, VT on July 20.

SRX will feature six races around the country with Thunder Road given the honor as the second race on the schedule.

The driver lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but its expected to be star-studded as the usual drivers include NASCAR cup champions, DAYTONA 500 champions as well as other seasoned racers.

On the same day at Thunder Road will include a special All-Star Late Model showdown made up of drivers from the Northeast. The winner will be guaranteed a spot in October’s Milk Bowl.

As this event is expected to sell out fast, make sure to buy tickets soon. They go on sale to the public on January 10. Season ticketholders are given presale ability the day before.

If you can’t make it to the Quarry Hill race track, the race will be broadcast live on ESPN.