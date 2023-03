Puck dropped for the DII girls and boys hockey championships at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

In the girls game, Woodstock overtook Kingdom 4-1 to claim their second straight title.

The boys game needed heroics before the final whistle. The U-32 Raiders faced the Mt. Mansfield Cougars in a game MMU seemed to have control of. Facing a 3-2 deficit in the final 10 seconds, U-32 tied the game and then won it on a shorthanded tally in overtime to claim the state championship.