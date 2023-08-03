Although UVM athletics are still in their offseason, winter sports schedules are in the midst of being created. It was announced on Thursday that the UVM women’s basketball team would be playing in the Gulf Coast showcase in Fort Meyers, FL in late November. It’s an elite tournament that will see the Catamounts face North Carolina in their first game and could see a battle against the National Champion runner-up Iowa with star Caitlin Clark.
