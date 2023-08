The UVM women’s soccer team kicked off the Catamount sports season on Thursday night on the road against Boston University. These Catamounts have never beaten BU in three attempts but it’s been 11 years since the last meeting. It was a tough battle but a goal midway through the first half was all that was needed for the Terriers to win 1-0.

The Catamounts are home first the first time on Sunday, August 20.