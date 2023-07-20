During Wednesday’s press conference on the firing of head hockey coach Todd Woodcroft due to inappropriate text messages sent to a student, UVM’s Director of Athletics spoke on the decision to not discipline the head coach before the investigation was complete.

“Part of taking these issues seriously is making sure that everyone involved is treated fairly, both the complainant and the respondent,” said Schulman. “And in the case of Todd, that he’s awarded full due process as part of the university’s investigation.”