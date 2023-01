During a busy night in college hockey around the region, Vermont and Plattsburgh each managed to hold on in exciting games.

In Burlington, the Catamounts won a 2-0 shutout over Providence, Lara Beecher scored both goals for UVM, while Jessie McPherson posted her 32nd win, tied for the most as a goalie in Vermont women’s hockey history.

In Plattsburgh, the Cardinals beat Wentworth in game one of the Winter Classic.