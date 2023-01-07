BURLINGTON – It may only be January, but soccer is back at Virtue Field. Vermont Green FC hosted a tryout on Saturday to round out its roster ahead of the summer.

“It was exciting waking up this morning, exciting seeing everybody, lots of hugs,” said team head coach Adam Pfeifer.

About 50 players took the field, hopeful for a spot on a team that turned heads in its inaugural season just six months ago by beating one of the top USL 2 teams on the east coast in the playoffs.

“Last year we were selling a vision,” said Pfeifer. “This year we can sell and show what happened the previous year.”

That vision quickly built a base of diehard supporters in the stands. That base is growing in 2023.

“We had season tickets last year in the 300s as a new club and we’re already pushing 700 season tickets and we believe that number could go up,” said team co-founder Patrick Infurna.

The temperature on the pitch during Saturday’s tryout was in the mid-20s. Infurna acknowledged the mid-winter air as one of the things the club fights to protect.

“Everything we do as a club is to promote environmental justice,” said said. “These shirts that the trialists are wearing today, say ‘Climate Action Now’ which is obviously an important message that the club is trying to reiterate in everything we do. They also have the number ‘1.5’ on the back. Scientists agree that if global warming isn’t halted to 1.5 degrees Celsius, that we’re gonna be dealing with really irreparable damage, things we’re just not going to be able to reverse. So for us, it’s an opportunity to bring awareness to the gravity of the moment.”

The Green FC have made the players trying out a part of the effort, too.

“The trialists have been encouraged to carpool [and] they’ve been encouraged to look at their own emissions,” said Infurna. “We are also purchasing verified carbon credits that are going to offset the emissions of all the players that came to the tryout today and all the emissions that are involved around the tryout.”

Head coach Pfeifer said his roster is starting to look a lot more solid now than at this time last year. But this tryout allows him to fill some holes and perhaps place new players on his radar.

“Charlie Adams had a phenomenal season for us this past summer and he was somebody who we weren’t aware of before the tryout,” said Pfeifer, in his second season.

Adams scored four goals and an assist in the club’s inaugural season.

Now in 2023, the Green FC are leveling up from year one. The players already promised a roster spot are ready for year two.

“I think we have a really good group, a really good core of guys that are coming back,” said second-year player Chance Therrien. “We’re just trying to make more history, trying to push further in the playoffs and [we’re] just ready to see everybody in the stands and ready to play… Up the green.”

The 2023 Vermont Green FC schedule has not been announced yet, but the season is expected to start in mid-May.