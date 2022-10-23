Here is the schedule for the first week of the playoffs for Vermont high school football.
Friday, October 28- 7pm, unless otherwise noted
(5) St. Johnsbury @ (4) Essex
(6) Hartford @ (3) Middlebury
(8) Spaulding @ (1) Bellows Falls
(5) Colchester @ (4) Brattleboro
(7) North Country @ (2) Mt. Anthony
Saturday, October 29- 1pm, unless otherwise noted
(8) Seawolves @ (1) Champlain Valley Union
(7) Rutland @ (2) Burr & Burton
(8) Springfield @ (1) Windsor
(5) Mt. Abraham @ (4) Rice
(7) Otter Valley @ (2) BFA- Fairfax/Lamoille
(6) Woodstock @ (3) Mill River
(6) Lyndon Institute @ (3) Fair Haven- 7pm