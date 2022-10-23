Here is the schedule for the first week of the playoffs for Vermont high school football.

Friday, October 28- 7pm, unless otherwise noted

(5) St. Johnsbury @ (4) Essex

(6) Hartford @ (3) Middlebury

(8) Spaulding @ (1) Bellows Falls

(5) Colchester @ (4) Brattleboro

(7) North Country @ (2) Mt. Anthony

Saturday, October 29- 1pm, unless otherwise noted

(8) Seawolves @ (1) Champlain Valley Union

(7) Rutland @ (2) Burr & Burton

(8) Springfield @ (1) Windsor

(5) Mt. Abraham @ (4) Rice

(7) Otter Valley @ (2) BFA- Fairfax/Lamoille

(6) Woodstock @ (3) Mill River

(6) Lyndon Institute @ (3) Fair Haven- 7pm