We’re counting down the days until the Burlington Lake Monsters make their much-anticipated return to Centennial Field on Wednesday. And with the countdown underway, Centennial Field is buzzing with excitement as Vermont Lake Monsters baseball prepares to resume. The club’s Senior Vice President, CJ Knudsen, expects an impressive turnout of over 80,000 fans this season at one of professional baseball’s oldest ballparks.

Knudsen shares his optimistic projections, saying, “North of 90,000 fans, maybe reach 100,000.”

Fans have packed the stands at Centennial Field since 1906, making it older than ballparks like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. Over a hundred years later, the ballpark will once again be full of lively fans.

Following a successful year where the Monsters came close to clinching back-to-back championships, players have been arriving at the field in recent days. Several beloved local favorites from the previous season are returning, including Colby Brouillette from Franklin County, known for his remarkable home runs, and Wyatt Cameron from Salisbury.

In addition to the thrilling on-field action, fans attending the games can indulge in a variety of delectable food items, including the award-winning homemade pizza. Knudsen proudly mentions, “We were named the best food item in the entire league last year. We make all our pizza 100% homemade from scratch. Our pizza oven was custom made in Italy for us.”

Adding to the menu this year are Philly cheese steaks, further enhancing the culinary experience for spectators. Furthermore, the merchandise store is fully stocked to cater to the team’s 35 home games. Bente Duffy, the Merchandise Manager, reveals, “We’re introducing a new hotdog jersey for the hotdog enthusiasts. We’ve also introduced a new character and entity called the creamiee.”

In a momentous occasion for Vermont, the state will host the All-Star Weekend for the Futures League for the first time in over 30 years. Knudsen expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “I think it’s great for the entire state of Vermont. I think it’s great for the entire region and New England. People will be flying in from all around the country. There will be a bunch of major league scouts here. I think it’s a unique opportunity.”

As part of the All-Star Weekend, the team will organize a Home Run Derby on July 24, followed by the main game on July 25.

Mark your calendars for the Lake Monsters’ Opening Day on Wednesday, May 24. Tickets can be conveniently purchased online through the Vermont Lake Monsters website.