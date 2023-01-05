Following an impressive win on UMBC on New Year’s Day, the Catamounts have returned home to face the newest team to the America East conference: Bryant. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday and can be streamed on ESPNU, giving these players national attention.

With a win, head coach Becker would become the all-time wins leader for a head coach for Vermont.

In other college basketball news, on Tuesday it was reported that the NCAA has recommended the expansion of the March Madness to 90 team. Coach Becker gave his thoughts on the proposal.

“I don’t know why they mess with what we have right now, I think it’s perfect,” said the longtime division one head coach. “Would be interesting to see and hear how they are going to approach that, but we have the best tournament in the world and I don’t know why you would mess with it.”

Nothing is set yet as the Division I Board of Directors still have to approve the recommendation.