The Catamounts lost their last two conference games, but were confident coming into Thursday nights contest against an opponent they beat 24 times, the Maine Black Bears. Vermont won 66-45 lead offensively by first-year TJ Hurley and fifth-year Finn Sullivan who each had 13 points.

After the game, Vermont head coach John Becker talked about how he thinks the team can improve.

“It’s just execution,” said the longtime head coach. “We’ve got to get to a point where we execute much better. I thought the last two losses we beat ourselves. Not to take anything from the other teams, but we’ve made too many mistakes.”

Hurley, who has now scored double-digits in six of the last eight games, has made an impression on his coach. “He’s really, really good. He’s proven that,” said Becker. “As we’ve gotten past Christmas here, he’s been one of our best players.”