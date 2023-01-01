In a game Vermont threatened to win by double digits at time, the Catamounts failed to execute enough good plays in the second half and let UMBC take control. The Retrievers won 58-57 at Patrick Gym.

Following the loss, Vermont head coach Alisa Kresge spoke about what went wrong against UMBC and what her team needs to improve on going forward.

“We got to clean up on both ends of the ball. We got to play team defense, we got to share the ball offensively. When we do that I think we’re a pretty talented team, but when not other teams are able to beat us,” she said. “Nobody’s going to hand us anything. Everyone knows about Vermont, they all want to beat Vermont. So we got to get tougher and figure out how to finish these games.”

Vermont will face Bryant on the road on Wednesday. Tip off at 7 p.m.