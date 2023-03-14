A Vermont religious school is banned from sporting activities in the state after choosing to forfeit a game rather than play against a team with a transgender opponent.

Last month, Mid Vermont Christian School refused to play its first round girls basketball playoff game against Long Trail School, which had a transgender athlete on its basketball team.

On Monday, the Vermont Principals Association made the decision to deem all sports at Mid Vermont Christian ineligible for any VPA sanctioned activities or tournaments going forward. According to the VPA, the decision violates policies at the school level. VPA policies prohibit discrimination and/or harassment of students.

The VPA goes on to say that it is committed to providing students with the opportunity to participate in activities in a manner consistent with their gender identity.

The decision came just two days after Mid Vermont Christian’s boys basketball team lost in the Vermont Division 4 State Championship Game.