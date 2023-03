In a loud Barre Auditorium on Thursday night, two semifinal games tipped off. The first featured #1 Windsor against #5 Peoples Academy, the Yellowjackets fended off the comeback of Peoples to win 54-42. In the second game, #3 Thetford Academy got out to a 9-0 lead against #2 Hazen and only got stronger from there. The Panthers handed Hazen its second loss of the season 60-32.

Windsor will face Thetford Academy in the finals back at Barre Auditorium on Saturday night.