The rain cleared a half hour from first pitch allowing the Vermont Lake Monsters to host the Worcester Bravehearts. The teams came into the night tied for first in the FCBL standings. The Lake Monsters threatened early but were unable to score. Worcester scored a run in the second inning and then a three-run homer in the top of the fourth was more than enough to lift the Bravehearts over Vermont 4-0.

Vermont can try to counterstrike on Friday again at Centennial Field.