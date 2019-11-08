Burlington Dining Card – Discount

**Discount applied at checkout.

Here is your chance to buy one Entree and get one free at 20 amazing restaurants!

Trouble purchasing? Try clearing your cache, opening page in a new browser, or open page in an incognito window.

Restrictions:

● Buy one entree and get one entree of equal or lesser value free

● Dine in only, some meal exclusions may apply, ask your server

● Card is valid for one meal per restaurant

● Card holder must purchase a beverage

● Not valid on New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s, Father’s Day & Cinco de Mayo

● May not be used in conjunction with any other offer, discounts or gift certificates

● Card is not redeemable for cash

● Card may not be used for gratuity or taxes, please tip on full value

● One card per party

● No returns, refunds, or replacement cards are available

● Local 22, Local 44 and myChamplainValley.com are not liable for restaurant closures

● Archie’s Grill: Applies only to burgers

● Pizza 44: Applies only to Pizza

● The Friendly Toast: Not available Saturday and Sunday, Before 3pm

● Jules on the Green: Gratuity added to the bill

● Folino’s Pizza: Burlington only. Applies M-Th only

● McKee’s Pub & Grill: Winooski only

● The Rotisserie: $25 Max Value

● Mimmos: Essex only

● The Mad Taco: Essex only

● Expiration Date: 9/30/20

Mailed through USPS, 2-3 day estimated processing and delivery. Please direct any questions to JDague@MyChamplainValley.com