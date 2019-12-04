Buy your Nordic Ski card today to receive ONE full day trail pass at each resort!

Card quantities are limited! Get yours today.

Trouble purchasing? Try clearing your cache, opening page in a new browser, or open page in an incognito window.

Restrictions

The Nordic Ski Card is valid for 1 full-day trail pass at each resort.

Certificate is not redeemable for cash.

Certificate not valid with other offers or promotions.

No returns, refunds or replacement cards are available

Mailed through USPS, 1-3 day estimated processing and delivery (overnight shipping is not available).

Please direct any questions to JDague@mychamplainvalley.com

Blackout Dates:

• 12/20/19 to 1/4/20

• 1/17/20 to 1/20/20

• 2/14/20 to 2/17/20



The Card Expires: April 31, 2020