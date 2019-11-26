Plattsburgh Dining Card – Discount

Plattsburgh Dining Card

Here is your chance to buy one Entree and get one free at these amazing restaurants!

Trouble purchasing? Try clearing your cache, opening page in a new browser, or open page in an incognito window.

Restrictions:

•  Buy one entree and get one entree of equal or lesser value free
•  Dine in only, some meal exclusions may apply, ask your server
•  Card valid for one meal and one-time use per restaurant.
•  Card holder must purchase a beverage
•  Not valid on New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s & Father’s Day
•  May not be used in conjunction with any other offer, discounts or gift  certificates
•  Certificate is not redeemable for cash
•  Certificate may not be used for gratuity or taxes, please tip on full value
•  One card per party
•  Lost or stolen cards cannot be replaced
• Local 22, Local 44 and myChamplainValley.com are not liable for restaurant closures

•  Butcher Block: $20 Maximum value
•  Artmitto’s Pizza & Pasta: Dine in only before 5p. Up to one large, one topping only pizza
•  The Pepper: Dine in only
•  Bokie’s Drive In: Burgers only. Seasonal – March – October
•  Expiration Date: 9/30/20

Sports

More Sports