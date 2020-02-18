Ski & Ride Card – Discount

Buy your Ski & Ride card today to receive ONE all day lift ticket for each participating ski resort!

Card quantities are limited! Get yours today.

Trouble purchasing? Try clearing your cache, opening page in a new browser, or open page in an incognito window.

Restrictions

The Ski & Ride Card allows the purchaser to receive ONE all-day lift ticket at each participating ski resort

Certificate is not redeemable for cash.

Certificate not valid with other offers or promotions.

No returns, refunds or replacement cards are available

Bretton Woods valid Sunday through Friday non Holiday

Mailed through USPS, 1-3 day estimated processing and delivery (overnight shipping is not available).

Please direct any questions to JDague@mychamplainvalley.com

Blackout Dates:

• All mountains: 12/21/19 to 1/1/20

• All mountains: 1/18/20 to 1/20/20

• All mountains: 2/15/20 to 2/23/20





The Card Expires: April 30, 2020