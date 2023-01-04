MasterChef Junior – Now Casting

MasterChef Junior is on a nationwide search for the most talented home cooks in America between the ages of 8-13
(must be at least 8 years old as of February 2023)
If you think your child is the next MasterChef Junior,
We’d love to meet them!
TO APPLY GO TO:
WWW.MASTERCHEFJUNIORCASTING.COM
- Your child must be at least 8 years old and not older than 13 years old as of February 1, 2023.
- Your child must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.
- Child (Applicant) AND either one parent or legal guardian must be available for filming starting Early February 2023 for approximately 3 – 4 weeks.
- Your child must have a valid work permit in hand by February 1, 2023. The Work Permit must be issued by the State of California.