Matt Lawfer grew up between Louisville, KY and Plattsburgh, N.Y. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

He fell in love with broadcasting at the age of 19, when he got a job as a promotions assistant at a radio station. He quickly moved to production and on-air.

He has worked jointly in radio and television news and promotions for over a decade in the Champlain Valley.

When he isn’t sharing your stories on television, Matt is passionate about fitness and weightlifting. He spends as much time boating on Lake Champlain as the weather allows. He’s also an avid scuba diver, even braving the frigid waters in the dead of winter.

Matt loves being part of the North Country community and is always excited to meet new people and share their stories.