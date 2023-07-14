For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at a Korean movie titled ‘Aloners’

The movie follows a credit card company call center employee, Jina. Jina avoids buildings personal relationships and chooses instead of live in isolation. But one day, an unlikely death causes her to reevaluate her world view and bonds she refused to hone in the past start to bug her.

“For aloners, it tackles an issue that isn’t just an issue in South Korea. It’s one I know is an issue in the United States and all over the world and it’s become more pronounced since covid,” says Julia. “People are really becoming isolated from society.”

Viewers can catch Aloners streaming on demand today.