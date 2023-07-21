For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the much awaited Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

The movie focuses on the much beloved toys Barbie and Ken as they are having a seemingly colorful life in their seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. But things turn sideways when they are presented with an opportunity to go to the ‘real world’ and they get a crash course lesson to the joys and perils of living among humans.

“It’s definitely not a kids film, its an adult film. It reminded me of Xanadu, the 1980 musical. This barbie film has musical elements and has a lot of fantasy elements. We actually go to Barbie Land where we meet Ken and Barbie,” Julia says. “It has statements about what it means to be a woman in the world now and we also get the images of barbie’s dream house and the different barbie’s dreamhouses.”

Movie lovers can catch Barbie in theatres today.